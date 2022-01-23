Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner hilariously recreate 'KUWTK' scene

Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): Singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actor Sophie Turner nailed the voiceovers of Khloe and Kim Kardashian when they recreated an iconic 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' (KUWTK) scene for social media.

The couple recreated a memorable moment from the show in a hilarious video uploaded on the 'Sucker' singer's Instagram handle.

"I'm so jet lagged from Australia," a sleepy-looking Joe lip-syncs in the video over Khloe Kardashian's voice.

Sophie then pretends to be uninterested as she types on her phone, lip-syncing over Kim Kardashian's voice, "You are? "Why?"

"Because I just came back from Australia...," Khloe's voice quips back as Joe mouths the words and flashes a sarcastic smile.

Completely unfazed, Sophie continues to text with her head down. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the chat history on Sophie's phone was with someone named "Pete," seemingly a nod to her character's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.





The iconic audio clip the couple used hails from a 2015 episode of 'KUWTK' in which Khloe is seen venting to her sisters after she had to go to Australia alone for a promotional gig, reported E! News.

Joe and Sophie regularly share glimpses into their relationship on social media. In honour of their fifth anniversary as a couple back in October, Joe shared the cutest TikTok featuring the two toasting to their milestone.

Captioning the clip, "5 years of knowing this one," the 32-year-old star posted a video of himself and his wife enjoying a dinner date night--which fittingly included a slice of cake with a "Happy 5th Anniversary" topping.

In the background of the video, the Jonas Brothers' hit 'Hesitate' played, a sweet touche that didn't go unnoticed by fans. As one user commented, "Imagine the song you use in your anniversary video is the actual song you wrote for your wife. Goals af."

The two confirmed their romance in early 2017 and tied the knot two years later. In July 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Willa.

While Joe may have nailed the part of Khloe in his latest video, he is looking forward to showcasing his acting abilities beyond social media.

He recently made a surprise cameo as himself on an episode of HBO's 'The Righteous Gemstones' and is hoping to spend more time on the big screen, including a role in the upcoming war drama, 'Devotion'.

"I really enjoy acting," Joe told to E! News in December.

"It's definitely something I find really intriguing to become close with your character and find a friendship or relationship with the person you are going to portray and how far you want to take it. It's been a while since I've been able to act...It's definitely something I want to do more of," he added. (ANI)

