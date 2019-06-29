Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner host rehearsal dinner

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner showed up to their rehearsal dinner donning matching bright red coloured outfits, while their dinner guests were asked to turn up in white.
They were spotted arriving at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France, on Friday, reported People.
The 23-year-old actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a simple long red gown with her hair worn down. She rounded off her look with silver high-heeled sandals and dark eyeshadow.
The 'Sucker' singer sported a dashing all-red suit in the same shade matching his lady love's dress. The singer kept his pant legs cuffed above the ankles, and completed the look with dark red dress shoes.
Guests seen in attendance included Jonas' sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham, and Turner's best friend and 'Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams.
Friday's celebrations came after a party thrown at the Chateau de Tourreauon on Thursday evening, where Turner wore an elegant white column gown and had her long blonde tresses tied in a classic updo. Earlier in the day on Thursday, the couple also hosted a pool party for their guests.
Anticipation for the wedding nuptials has been building all week, as Turner and Jonas have been exploring Paris and treating their fans with beautiful pictures on Instagram.
The French ceremony will mark Jonas and Turner's second wedding, as the pair first wed in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May.
A source previously told the outlet that the couple "had to get married in the States to make it legal" ahead of their planned European wedding.
The couple never leaves a chance to gush about each other. The duo, who stays quite active on the photo-sharing application has been successfully painting the Internet red with their never-ending social media PDA, sweet photos and tributes to each other, giving everyone major couple goals.
The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving social media shout-outs and attending each other's work events together be it a film premiere or a musical performance.
Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship Instagram official by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:07 IST

iocl