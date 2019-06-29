Joel Fry
Joel Fry

Joel Fry gets candid about working in 'Yesterday' after 'GoT'

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Joel Fry who appeared on the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' opened up about how different it was to work in Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday'.
"It's a totally different vibe altogether. It's always interesting to try new things as much as you're allowed and see where you end up," Entertainment Weekly quoted him as saying on moving from 'GoT' to 'Yesterday'.
From playing Hizdahr zo Loraq on the HBO show to essaying the role of Rocky, lead character Jack's best friend, Fry caught the attention of moviegoers with his stellar performance.
The story follows Jack who after an accident wakes up to discover that the famous band 'Beatles' never existed. "Even if you're not a fan of the Beatles you just know their songs by default," said Fry.
He continued, "I had probably got bored of the Beatles by the time I was like 15 because I thought I had heard enough. But then it was nice to be able to revisit them under these circumstances."
"They're pretty out there. I don't know how they were doing what they did back in the day, probably loads of LSD I should imagine," he joked.
Praising his on-screen best friend Himesh Patel, Fry said: "It's pretty easy and kind of lucky; we did just get on immediately. He's cool and a really level-headed guy. He was nervous, man. It's easy to be nice to someone who is really nervous and under so much pressure because you want to help them."
Fry talked honestly about an actor in the film whom he had seen and knew was popular but never got to know his name.
"To be honest, I recognized his face but I actually had no idea that he was so popular," he said while referring to singer Ed Sheeran. "I started looking into it more and realized this guy is so big and selling out all these stadiums."
"He added an interesting aspect to the film. No one really knew what he was going to be like; he might be terrible. And he's lovely and couldn't be any more normal," he added.
As Fry heard him singing live for the film, he recalled, "I still remember that song in my head that Ed was singing. It was amazing to hear him sing like that because you realize, 'Wow, this dude can sing.' Luckily, Himesh can also properly sing. I'm pretty sure we got drunk the night before so it was an interesting day."
'Yesterday' hit the theatres on June 28 and minted over USD 1.3 million on the first day of its release. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:40 IST

'Article 15': Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens to good response

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer crime drama 'Article 15', which hit cinema theatres on Friday seems to have opened on a good note at the Box Office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, with threats from some fringe outfits, it managed to rake in an estimated R 5.02

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:24 IST

Trailer of 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on this date

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Jabariya Jodi', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:11 IST

Sylvester Stallone reveals his 'secret life'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone just revealed what his 'secret life' is like!

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:48 IST

Just rumours as Kylie Jenner isn't pregnant

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be pregnant. However, speculations are false.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Dan, Shay thought Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner took everyone by surprise when they tied the knot in Las Vegas back in May. However, the musical duo Dan+ Shay thought the wedding "was a prank."

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:58 IST

Not something to experience again: George R.R. Martin on 'Got' success

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): George R.R. Martin doesn't seem to get over the recently ended show 'Game of Thrones' and believes that the success of the show is something he will never experience again.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:25 IST

Fiona Shaw joins cast of 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): BAFTA-winning actor Fiona Shaw has been roped into the cast of 'Enola Holmes' along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Millie Bobby Brown.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:23 IST

You are definition of courage: Lagy Gaga tells LGBTQ community

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga surprised fans on Friday with her impassioned speech about the LGBTQ community, at a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:17 IST

Shay Mitchell announces she is expecting!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who welcomed the New Year by opening about suffering a miscarriage, is soon going to be a mother!

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:14 IST

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie celebrated 1st wedding anniversary...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Games of Thrones' star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie celebrated their first wedding anniversary after Harington came back from wellness center where he was undergoing treatment for 'personal issues'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:04 IST

Super 30: Anand's students fight off English fear with 'Basanti no dance'

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan shared yet another track 'Basanti No Dance' from his upcoming release 'Super 30' picturing a musical way to fight off the fear of English.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:00 IST

Daniel David Stewart joins 'Silk Road'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-actor Daniel David Stewart who is known for playing Papi in 'The Band's Visit' movie is all set to star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Silk Road.'

Read More
iocl