Joel Fry to play Jasper in Emma Stone starrer 'Cruella'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): British actor Joel Fry, who appeared on the HBO Fantasy show 'Game of Thrones', has been roped in to play Jasper in upcoming Emma Stone starrer Disney live-action film 'Cruella'.

Fry's character Jasper was one of the bumbling crooks who along with his group kidnapped the 101 dalmatians for Cruela Dev Vil in the original story.

Also, a part of the film are Emma Thompson and Paul Walter Hauser who will be seen playing Horace, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, the lead actor Stone will be portraying Cruella De Vil, the villain who is obsessed with capturing the dalmatians.

The villain was first seen in the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians,' played by Hollywood actor Glenn Close, who was recently seen in 'The Wife'.

The upcoming feature is being directed by Craig Gillespie and is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 23 next year.

The upcoming origin story has been penned by Tony McNamara.

Fry was last seen in Universal's musical romantic comedy 'Yesterday' which also had singer Ed Sheeran. The 'Game of Thrones' actor has a line of upcoming projects one of which includes 'Love, Wedding, Repeat' starring Olivia Munn and Sam Claflin. (ANI)

