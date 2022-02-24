Joey King enjoys romantic date with beau Steven Piet

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Love is in the air for 'Kissing Booth' star Joey King and her beau, filmmaker Steven Piet. The actor recently shared pictures from her romantic getaway to Costa Rica on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, King shared several photos from her romantic getaway to Costa Rica with her filmmaker boyfriend, Steven Piet.

The pictures showed the 22-year-old actor wearing a floral bikini as she posed in front of a giant waterfall.





King also posted a picture where Steven was seen posing with his arms wrapped on her waist after what appeared to be a dip in the pond.



The alluring pictures garnered more than two million likes within a few hours of being posted on Instagram, with many of her fans and fellow celebrities leaving heartfelt messages for the couple.

King's former 'The Act' co-star Anna Sophia Robb also reacted to the pictures and wrote "HOTTEST COUPLE OF THE YEAR" in the comments section.

Joey and Steven, who co-executive produced 'The Act', first went public with their romance in September 2019, when they stepped out for a cozy date night at a Cinespia's screening of 'Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets' in Los Angeles. (ANI)

