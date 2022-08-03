John Boyega denies rumours of joining Marvel

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor John Boyega has finally denied all the rumours which claimed that the 'Star Wars' actor is going to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Variety, Boyega in an interview with an American magazine stated, "That's not in the vision for me now. I want to do nuanced things...I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it's real hard to top 'Iron Man' in that universe."

Dating back to 2021, rumours claimed that the 'Detroit' actor is going to be part of the 'Captain Marvel' sequel 'The Marvels', but he has not shut down all the rumours saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time.



Boyega's manager Femi Oguns stated, "Boyega's goal as an actor has always been to disrupt the industry and also to make history, for John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He wants to be the outline of the box."

Meanwhile, Boyega will be next seen in a thriller film 'Breaking' alongside Nichole Biharie and Olivia Washington, which is slated to release on August 26, 2022.

Apart from that he also has 'The Woman King' alongside Viola Davis, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 16, 2022. (ANI)

