John Boyega returning for 'Attack the Block' sequel

Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Actor-producer John Boyega is returning to his sci-fi comedy roots. The star is set to reprise his breakout role as Moses in the sequel to the 2011 hit film 'Attack the Block'.

As per Variety, the upcoming project reunites Boyega with filmmaker Joe Cornish, who wrote and directed the 2011 movie.

The follow-up film, announced a decade after the release of the original, is currently in the early stages of development by Studiocanal and Film 4. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Commenting on the forthcoming film, Cornish said, "I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of 'Attack The Block' on the tenth anniversary of the film's release. I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action."



Boyega gained international fame through the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, in which he played the ex-stormtrooper Finn. He was a relatively unknown actor, however, at the time he was cast in 2011's London-set 'Attack the Block'. The story follows a teenage street gang, led by Boyega's Moses, forced to defend themselves from predatory alien invaders.

'Attack the Block' marked the directorial debut of Cornish, who went on to co-write 'Ant-Man' and helm 'The Kid Who Would Be King'. The well-reviewed film, released in the US by Sony's Screen Gems, bombed at the box office but later gained cult status.

"It's been a decade since 'Attack The Block' was released and so much has changed since then," he said in a statement to Variety.

Boyega added, "I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."

Boyega is producing the sequel through his UpperRoom Productions banner. Cornish is also producing with Nira Park for Complete Fiction Pictures, their production company with director Edgar Wright. (ANI)

