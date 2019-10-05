John Cena admits his "body can't handle" wrestling grind anymore

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): With nonstop film offers coming from Hollywood, John Cena has been taking the industry by storm, but does that mean he's ready to retire from the ring?

The actor said in a teaser of his upcoming interview with 'Sunday Today' that he will 'never walk away' from the WWE ring. However, he also admitted that his future will change in the sport, reported E! News.

"That's the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity," he told host Willie Geist. "And, as long as I've made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform."

Cena is trying to learn to find the balance between both his professions, acting and wrestling nowadays.

"The opportunities that I've been awarded keep me from being in the ring and I actually think that's good because it makes any time that I'm invited back to WWE super, super special," he admitted. "And that's the way it should be."

"If I didn't have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, and time off." Cena, who began his career over a decade ago, confessed. "My body just can't handle the schedule anymore." (ANI)

