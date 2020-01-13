John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh spotted kissing at 'Dolittle' Premiere

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 12 (ANI): John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh were spotted together kissing when they stepped out for the premiere of 'Dolittle' in California over the weekend.

Just a few months ago, the couple debuted at the premiere of Cena's movie 'Playing with Fire' and this marks the second time the duo walked the red carpet and this time they're not afraid to show the world just how they are in love, reported E!News.

Cena and Shariatzadeh were pictured looking lovingly at one another and kissing each other on the cheeks and mouth numerous times at the event.

Cena sported a classic all-navy suit to the premiere of his latest film, while Shariatzadeh looked gorgeous in the metallic sleeveless pleated dress.

Last year when the couple made their debut, Cena shared more about his philosophy when it comes to dating and relationships.

At that time Cena opened up to Entertainment Tonight and said, "If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future."

The 42-year-old star also gushed about what an honor it was to attend the movie premiere with "his beautiful date" by his side.

"What's truly special about this [movie premiere] is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," Cena added.

The lovebirds sparked romance rumours in March last year. (ANI)

