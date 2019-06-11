Wrestler John Cena poses for photographers during 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day'
Wrestler John Cena poses for photographers during 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day'

John Cena expresses excitement over joining 'Fast & Furious 9'

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): John Cena who was recently roped in for the ninth installment of 'Fast and Furious', expressed his excitement over getting behind the wheels and promised to deliver his absolute best performance for his fans.
Literally, I'm surrounded by a group of people who are better than I am and such skilled people with so much experience, so what a great environment to learn from. I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best," he said during an interaction with Environmental Weekly.
Praising the franchise that he recently joined, Cena said, "They have a way of weaving this family narrative and making it a truly successful and globally reaching franchise. They're also known for delivering the larger-than-life action and continue to outdo themselves, but they never shy away from the story and the narrative that they've developed. They're constantly redefining the franchise but not redefining the ethos."
While in April, Vin Diesel had hinted about Cena joining the cast of the film, Universal officially confirmed that the "Blockers" actor is a lock on June 8.
"I certainly owe a thank to Vin Diesel as well. Because he sent out a social media message kind of alluding to the fact that that opportunity may be real, but at the time it certainly was not. And his message had a lot of weight and appeal to it. I guess that kind of got this avalanche of opportunity rolling, and I'm just really happy to get the chance," the American wrestler asserted.
The makers are keeping Cena's role under tight wraps for now. No details about the storyline have been shared as of yet.
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 14:12 IST

Jussie Smollett is back on social media

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): Jussie Smollett, who remained low key after allegedly being attacked by masked men, is back on social media with a message on Pride.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:42 IST

Jordan Craig blames ex Tristan Thompson for pregnancy complications

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig blamed the relationship of the basketball player with Khloe Kardashian for her pregnancy complications.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:57 IST

Sam Rockwell talks to join Clint Eastwood's next drama 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Sam Rockwell is in negotiations to join the cast of Clint Eastwood's upcoming drama 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:39 IST

Joseph Baena congratulates half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): Katherine Schwarzenegger's half brother Joseph Baena, who grabbed attention after he was spotted at the gym during his half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding, now has something sweet to say for his sibling.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:23 IST

Here's what Javed Akhtar has to say on Kathua rape case verdict

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): The verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case was pronounced on Monday, sentencing three of the accused to life imprisonment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:56 IST

Sophie Turner reveals a big secret post her marriage with Joe Jonas

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): It seems that Sophie Turner before secretly tying the knot with Joe Jonas, had a soft corner in her heart for Matthew Perry and wanted to go on a date with the star.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:32 IST

Kevin Hart sued by woman for assault and battery after his...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American comedian Kevin Hart is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims that she was injured by a member of his security team.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:06 IST

Selena Gomez deletes the last photo of Justin Bieber from her...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Selena Gomez deleted the last photo of Justin Bieber from her Instagram. The picture was a birthday shout out to Bieber and was posted last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:54 IST

Robin Givens denies having affair with Brad Pitt

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Putting all the rumours to rest, Robin Givens denied having an affair with Brad Pitt.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:49 IST

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari having great time in Miami

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): American singer Britney Spears jetted off to Miami with Sam Asghari and it seems the duo is having a great time holidaying together.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:47 IST

Daniel Craig to resume shooting soon

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): It seems that the James Bond star Daniel Craig is ready for action as he was spotted outside JFK International Airport in New York City on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:53 IST

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk's relationship "changed" during 'A...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were unable to pull their relationship back together after they drifted apart during the filming of 'A Star Is Born'.

Read More
iocl