John Cena expresses excitement over joining 'Fast & Furious 9'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): John Cena who was recently roped in for the ninth installment of 'Fast and Furious', expressed his excitement over getting behind the wheels and promised to deliver his absolute best performance for his fans.

Literally, I'm surrounded by a group of people who are better than I am and such skilled people with so much experience, so what a great environment to learn from. I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best," he said during an interaction with Environmental Weekly.

Praising the franchise that he recently joined, Cena said, "They have a way of weaving this family narrative and making it a truly successful and globally reaching franchise. They're also known for delivering the larger-than-life action and continue to outdo themselves, but they never shy away from the story and the narrative that they've developed. They're constantly redefining the franchise but not redefining the ethos."

While in April, Vin Diesel had hinted about Cena joining the cast of the film, Universal officially confirmed that the "Blockers" actor is a lock on June 8.

"I certainly owe a thank to Vin Diesel as well. Because he sent out a social media message kind of alluding to the fact that that opportunity may be real, but at the time it certainly was not. And his message had a lot of weight and appeal to it. I guess that kind of got this avalanche of opportunity rolling, and I'm just really happy to get the chance," the American wrestler asserted.

The makers are keeping Cena's role under tight wraps for now. No details about the storyline have been shared as of yet.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020. (ANI)