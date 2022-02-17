John Cena returning for second season of HBO Max's 'Peacemaker'

Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): John Cena-starrer 'Peacemaker' has been renewed for a second season by streaming service HBO Max.

Cena took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement regarding the show's renewal. He wrote, "Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It's been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we'll be back to create more peace for Season 2."



The 'Suicide Squad' spin-off series launched in January to strong reviews, with Cena reprising his role as the brutish-yet-charming government assassin Chris Smith/Peacemaker who's paired with a team of fellow agents on a mission to save the world from an alien invasion, reported Variety.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee played the members of the motley crew of operatives tasked to help Peacemaker repel an alien invasion.



James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the first season and directed five, along with Jody HIll, Rosemary Rodriguez and Brad Anderson, who each directed one.

Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller executive produced, with Cena as co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer.

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," Gunn said in a statement.

Gunn added, "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where team Peacemaker goes in season two!"

For Season 2, Gunn will write and direct every episode. (ANI)

