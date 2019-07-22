John Corbett ready for 'Sex and the City' reboot, says girlfriend Bo Derek
ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:00 IST
<p>Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=John Corbett">John Corbett</a> is all for 'Sex and the City' reboot and would love to reprise his former role as Aiden in the revamped version.<br />Corbett's <a href="/search?query=girlfriend">girlfriend</a> <a href="/search?query=Bo Derek">Bo Derek</a>, during an exclusive interaction with Us Weekly, suggested that while she does not know how the makers would incorporate an old Aiden in the plot, her 58-year-old boyfriend is interested in the opportunity if at all it is a possibility.<br />"They had a little thing last time (in Sex and the City 2), but he's always ready. He loves, he adores (co-star Sarah Jessica Parker). All the girls," Derek asserted.<br />Being a huge SATC fan, Derek revealed that she loved Corbett's character in the HBO series even "before met him". She also said that Aiden shares some similarities with the famous character. <br />"I mean, he is really dear and sweet, but he's also a wild man. That part isn't in the show," she added.<br />The HBO show, which started in 1998 and had a strong run for six seasons, featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in pivotal roles. (ANI)<br /></p>