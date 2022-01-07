John Mulaney finalizes divorce with Anna Marie Tendler

Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): John Mulaney is now officially divorced, signing papers to finalise his divorce with Anna Marie Tendler.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, the comedian legally dissolved his seven-year marriage to the makeup artist in New York City on Thursday -- five months after he initiated the process.

John and Anna first split in October 2020.



The divorce agreement makes it official, but John's already done plenty of moving on from that relationship -- as Olivia Munn gave birth to the couple's son, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, on November 24.

John posted an adorable photo of Malcolm on Christmas Eve with the cute caption, "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

The stand-up comedian first revealed he and Olivia were expecting during a September interview that touched on the ups and downs of his life in the last year. (ANI)

