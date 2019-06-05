John Singleton to get a tribute in 'Snowfall' season 3

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Director John Singleton who died in April will be honoured with a befitting tribute for his last project, 'Snowfall'.

The series co-created by Singleton is about the drug epidemic in Los Angeles. The third season of the show has been totally rewritten to include young John in the storyline, TMZ reported.

To make the tribute even more special, Singleton's one-year-old son, Seven, will make a cameo appearance in the tenth episode of the third season. Jon always wished to take his boy on board for the show.

Season three of the crime drama will premiere this year on July 10 while the episode featuring the young John and his one-year-old will probably air on September 11.

Singleton died on April 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. after being taken off life support following a massive stroke on April 17. The 'Boyz n the Hood' director had been in a coma since then. He passed away at the age of 51.

A two-time Academy Award nominee, Singleton is considered to be a pioneer in the history of Black cinema.

At 24, he was the youngest-ever person as well as the first African-American to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars. (ANI)