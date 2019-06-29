John Singleton
John Singleton to get tribute by Cinespia

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Director John Singleton who died in April will be honoured by Cinespia, the group behind L.A.'s iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery movie series, on August 10.
The tribute is planned with the screening of 'Boyz N the Hood' where Questlove and DJ Pooh will also be seen performing a musical set in late director's memory.
'Boyz N the Hood' was John's debut film as the director in the year 1991 for which the legendary filmmaker also received an Oscar nomination in the category screenplay and direction.
"Singleton's debut film was groundbreaking on so many levels. He took not only L.A. but the whole country, by storm and we are so honoured to pay tribute to him. We are going to celebrate his legacy and the city he loved so much that evening," Cinespia founder John Wyatt told The Hollywood Reporter.
Singleton died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. after being taken off life support following a massive stroke on April 17. The ace director was in a coma since then. He passed away at the age of 51.
A two-time Academy Award nominee, Singleton is considered to be a pioneer in the history of Black cinema.
At 24, he was the youngest-ever person as well as the first African-American to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars. (ANI)

