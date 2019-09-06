John Travolta and Kelly Preston (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
John Travolta and Kelly Preston (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

John Travolta, Kelly Preston celebrate 28th wedding anniversary

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.
The actor shared a romantic snap with Preston on Instagram, captioning the post as "Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife Kelly Preston."
Preston also posted a picture with her husband on the social media platform along with a heartfelt note.
"To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally...made me laugh harder than any other human being possible... shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows," she wrote.
"You're a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly...with you, I know I will always be okay no matter what happens...I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary," she added.
The ace actor responded to his wife's note by writing, "I love you so much, Kelly! Thank you for all your love and for being such a wonderful wife and mother."
Last year in June, Kelly Preston revealed how she fell for Travolta during 'Watch What Happens Live!' to Andy Cohen.
"I was not that happily married, let's put it that way. I was really with the wrong person," she said referring to actor Kevin Gage, reported People.
Talking about the best and worst part of being married to Travolta, the actor said, "There are too many best things. His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We dance] all the time, all the time. The kids dance with us, we go out dancing. We love it."
They tied the knot in 1991 and share three children together, son Jett, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:05 IST

Sonam, Dulquer weave the magic of love with 'Kaash'

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor dropped a soulful new track from her upcoming movie 'Zoya Factor' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:06 IST

Here's the insight from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' first date!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): During a recent event, actor Sarah Hyland opened up about her first date with fiance Wells Adams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:10 IST

Amazon Prime Video unveils trailer for drama-thriller 'The Family Man'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original Series -- 'The Family Man'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:38 IST

Robert Downey Jr's Instagram hacked

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account was hacked on Friday and the star warned fans to stay alert against anything posted by that account.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:37 IST

Power-packed trailer of 'Rambo' out now!

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): The makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Rambo' starring legend Sylvester Stallone released the trailer of the film on Friday which is sure to give you goosebumps!

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:41 IST

Wendy Williams throws sarcasm at ex-husband Kevin Hunter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams recently opened up about her divorce from her ex, Kevin Hunter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:33 IST

Ajay Devgn wraps up first schedule of 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:26 IST

Britney Spears fears losing son's custody

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears, who was recently angry with her father Jamie for allegedly abusing her 13-year-old son, is now scared of losing his custody to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:15 IST

Jennifer Aniston receives backlash for dark complexion on mag cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston faced backlash for sporting a darker than usual complexion, as she turned cover girl for InStyle's Beauty issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:19 IST

Taylor Swift donates $10,000 for fan's cancer treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift recently surprised one of her fans by donating $10,000 for her stage four cancer treatment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:54 IST

Taylor Swift tops Hot 100 songwriters, Hot 100 producers charts

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Just a fortnight after dropping her latest album 'Lover', singer Taylor Swift is leading the Billboard Hot 100 songwriters list along with the Hot 100 producers chart.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:37 IST

Rajkumar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav passes away at 60

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday.

Read More
iocl