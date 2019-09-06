John Travolta, Kelly Preston celebrate 28th wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

The actor shared a romantic snap with Preston on Instagram, captioning the post as "Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife Kelly Preston."

Preston also posted a picture with her husband on the social media platform along with a heartfelt note.

"To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally...made me laugh harder than any other human being possible... shared the most beautiful highs and at times lows," she wrote.

"You're a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly...with you, I know I will always be okay no matter what happens...I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary," she added.

The ace actor responded to his wife's note by writing, "I love you so much, Kelly! Thank you for all your love and for being such a wonderful wife and mother."

Last year in June, Kelly Preston revealed how she fell for Travolta during 'Watch What Happens Live!' to Andy Cohen.

"I was not that happily married, let's put it that way. I was really with the wrong person," she said referring to actor Kevin Gage, reported People.

Talking about the best and worst part of being married to Travolta, the actor said, "There are too many best things. His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We dance] all the time, all the time. The kids dance with us, we go out dancing. We love it."

They tied the knot in 1991 and share three children together, son Jett, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 16, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin.


