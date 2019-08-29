John Travolta wants to appear in Quentin Tarantino's last film

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Hinting at a reunion? Actor John Travolta has expressed hope to appear in ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's last film, saying that they "started together."

Tarantino has time and again said that he will make just one more film after 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' and Travolta wants to work in the director's last movie.

"I would love to be in his 10th movie. 100 per cent," Travolta told Us Weekly while promoting his new outing 'The Fanatic'.

"He's worked with everyone but me in the past however many years it's been. So it would be great. If it's true that it's gonna be his last film, I would love to be part of it because we kind of started together in his beautiful career he's had," he added.

The 65-year-old star also noted that whatever the 'Pulp Fiction' director creates as his last project will be incredible.

"I wouldn't dare interfere by saying, 'Oh, please let me be part of it!' It would have to totally be up to Quentin because it's just the way he is," the actor continued.

"When he decided on my being in Pulp Fiction, it was whimsical. You just wouldn't even think of it. We spent a whole weekend together where I was helping him with his finances and other things, and he saw this analytical part of my personality and decided that maybe I would be better for that role than the actor he was thinking of," he added.

The Oscar nominee went on to say that he "would never interfere" with the director's decisions.

"I know that he thinks on his feet and he absorbs what's happening in the world around him. To that degree, I would never interfere with his decisions. If he decides that I should be part of it because it's 100 per cent correct, no amount of suggestions or ideas will really be viable. It would basically be if he decided that that was a good idea," he said.

In a recent interview with GQ Australia, the two-time Oscar-winning director said that he's ready to wrap up his directing career, which kick-started in 1992 with 'Reservoir Dogs'. The critically acclaimed 'Pulp Fiction' was his second film.

The 56-year-old director told GQ Australia that he is at the "end of the road" making films and plans to follow his other creative interests. He stated that he feels he has given everything he could to the movies.

"I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I've come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies," he shared in July.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' released in India on August 15 and stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, and Dakota Fanning, among others. (ANI)

