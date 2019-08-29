John Travolta and Quentin Tarantino
John Travolta and Quentin Tarantino

John Travolta wants to appear in Quentin Tarantino's last film

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Hinting at a reunion? Actor John Travolta has expressed hope to appear in ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's last film, saying that they "started together."
Tarantino has time and again said that he will make just one more film after 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' and Travolta wants to work in the director's last movie.
"I would love to be in his 10th movie. 100 per cent," Travolta told Us Weekly while promoting his new outing 'The Fanatic'.
"He's worked with everyone but me in the past however many years it's been. So it would be great. If it's true that it's gonna be his last film, I would love to be part of it because we kind of started together in his beautiful career he's had," he added.
The 65-year-old star also noted that whatever the 'Pulp Fiction' director creates as his last project will be incredible.
"I wouldn't dare interfere by saying, 'Oh, please let me be part of it!' It would have to totally be up to Quentin because it's just the way he is," the actor continued.
"When he decided on my being in Pulp Fiction, it was whimsical. You just wouldn't even think of it. We spent a whole weekend together where I was helping him with his finances and other things, and he saw this analytical part of my personality and decided that maybe I would be better for that role than the actor he was thinking of," he added.
The Oscar nominee went on to say that he "would never interfere" with the director's decisions.
"I know that he thinks on his feet and he absorbs what's happening in the world around him. To that degree, I would never interfere with his decisions. If he decides that I should be part of it because it's 100 per cent correct, no amount of suggestions or ideas will really be viable. It would basically be if he decided that that was a good idea," he said.
In a recent interview with GQ Australia, the two-time Oscar-winning director said that he's ready to wrap up his directing career, which kick-started in 1992 with 'Reservoir Dogs'. The critically acclaimed 'Pulp Fiction' was his second film.
The 56-year-old director told GQ Australia that he is at the "end of the road" making films and plans to follow his other creative interests. He stated that he feels he has given everything he could to the movies.
"I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I've come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies," he shared in July.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' released in India on August 15 and stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, and Dakota Fanning, among others. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:56 IST

After Alia-starrer 'Prada', Jackky Bhagnani's label drops 'Takda Rava'

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): After entertaining audiences with Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Prada,' Jackky Bhagnani's record label JJust Music dropped another groovy track 'Takda Rava.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:42 IST

Shilpa Shetty proud to be part of PM Modi's 'Fit India' Committee

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, has always promoted a healthy lifestyle over everything else.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:18 IST

I feel like a nobody, says Kirsten Dunst

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): American actor Kirsten Dunst is tired of her image as the "girl from 'Bring it On'".

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:38 IST

Meet Zoya 'Mata' spreading luck in 'The Zoya Factor' trailer

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Remember India's historic World Cup victory in 1983? Well, makers of 'The Zoya Factor' are here to unveil the teams' secret weapon behind the win!

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:30 IST

Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor congratulate PM Modi, Kiren Rijiju for...

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for launching 'Fit India Movement' to make people aware of the importance of being fit and healthy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:05 IST

Matthew McConaughey is now a professor!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): American actor Matthew McConaughey is adding a new title to his growing resume - professor and his classes are now in session!

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:40 IST

Here's why Liam Hemsworth 'quickly' filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Actor Liam Hemsworth was ready to move on with his life after he saw his estranged wife Miley Cyrus spending time with Kaitlynn Carter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:25 IST

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber are living their best life in Jamaica!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Supermodels and best friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are enjoying a summer getaway in Jamaica along with singer Justine Skye.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:00 IST

Naomie Harris joins 'The Third Day'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Naomie Harris has joined actor Jude Law in the upcoming HBO-Sky Studios co-production 'The Third Day'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:48 IST

National Sports Day: Taapsee, Bhumi's athletic still from 'Saand...

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): To mark National Sports Day, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar - who are all set to bring 'Shooter Dadis' on-screen - are having some fun while 'shooting'!

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:32 IST

Janhvi Kapoor's first look as Gunjan Saxena from 'The Kargil...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): After an impressive debut in 'Dhadak', Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to treat her fans with the upcoming film 'The Kargil War', a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots of India to fly in combat.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:25 IST

Michael Jackson's name removed from MTV's Vanguard Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): MTV has removed late pop icon Michael Jackson's name from its Video Vanguard Award which earlier had the singer's name in the prefix.

Read More
iocl