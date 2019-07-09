John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to release in 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): 'Big Lebowski' spinoff 'The Jesus Roll' that will see John Turturro reprise the role of Jesus Quintana will hit the theatres in early 2020.

Screen Media has purchased the rights to the movie, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Written and helmed by Turturro, the film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson.

The film follows a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a love story. However, when the trio makes enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law.

"It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women," Turturro said Monday in a statement.

"I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences," Turturro added.

"It's an honour to be working with John Turturro again. His passion for storytelling and character building is unparalleled, so it goes without saying that people should be excited for the Jesus," said Seth Needle, senior VP acquisitions at Screen Media.


