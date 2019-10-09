Len Wiseman
Len Wiseman

'John Wick' offshoot 'Ballerina' gets a director

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): The 'John Wick' spin-off -- 'Ballerina' has filmmaker Len Wiseman on board to direct the upcoming feature.
However, any further details are kept under wrap, the film is most likely to follow a female assassin, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.
The script of the film has been penned by 'Army of Dead' writer Shay Hatten with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and 'John Wick' filmmaker Chad Stahelski producing the upcoming project.
'John Wick' lead Keanu Reeves will executive produce the film with James Myers overseeing for Lionsgate. The latest 'John Wick' film which hit big screens on May 17 this year, minted USD 323 million globally and the studio is already working on the fourth instalment which is scheduled to open on May 21, 2021.
The first film in the franchise debuted in October 2014 and grossed USD 88 million worldwide.
Some of Wiseman's other work credits include the 'Underworld' films, 'Total Recall' among others. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:31 IST

Santa Barbara International Film Fest to honour Renee Zellweger

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger is soon going to add another feather to her cap as she will be honoured American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:31 IST

Gwen Stefani to take home 2019 People's Choice Fashion Icon Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani is on her way to becoming the new Fashion Icon! The 'Hollaback Girl' crooner is set to be bestowed with the 2019 People's Choice Fashion Icon Award.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:56 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals she misses 'Friends' 'every day'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): You are not the only one who misses 'Friends'! Fifteen years after the beloved sitcom came to an end, Jennifer Aniston reveals she, too, misses the series "every day" but fears that a reboot would "ruin" the show's legacy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:27 IST

Robert Downey Jr. responds to Martin Scorsese's comments about...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Robert Downey Jr. is the latest star to offer his perspective after Martin Scorsese remarks that Marvel movies are "not cinema".

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:56 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals what she absolutely 'hates' about dating

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston is opening up like never before! The star isn't a fan of being set up on dates by her friends and we totally get it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:11 IST

Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse from intense training session...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Seems like Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character for her upcoming film where she will be essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:11 IST

Katrina Kaif introduces Akshay Kumar's character 'Veer Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has been hogging the limelight ever since the project was announced and Katrina's latest post from the sets of the film will get you all the more excited!

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:01 IST

Dakota Johnson rings in 30th birthday with boyfriend Chris Martin

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Actor Dakota Johnson known for her role in '50 Shades of Grey' rang in her 30th birthday with a star-studded birthday bash on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:30 IST

Tiger, Hrithik starrer 'War' roars at the box office; mints Rs...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Action-thriller film 'WAR' starring heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is continuing its winning streak at the box office and has raked in Rs 180.30 crores within six days of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:12 IST

Nora Fatehi to sizzle in reprised version of 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo'...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After spreading magic with her sizzling moves in the reprised version of 'O Saki Saki,' Nora Fatehi is all set to tantalise fans with the newly recreated version of 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani... Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' for 'Marjavaan'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 16:24 IST

I'm ignored in Hollywood: Tyler Perry over losing importance

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): American actor Tyler Perry who has been missing from the limelight believes that the Hollywood industry has overlooked the magnitude of his impact.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:42 IST

Shawn Mendes sets Singapore Indoor Stadium on fire with...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with 'Lost in Japan' from his latest self-titled album.

Read More
iocl