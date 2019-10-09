'John Wick' offshoot 'Ballerina' gets a director

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): The 'John Wick' spin-off -- 'Ballerina' has filmmaker Len Wiseman on board to direct the upcoming feature.

However, any further details are kept under wrap, the film is most likely to follow a female assassin, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

The script of the film has been penned by 'Army of Dead' writer Shay Hatten with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and 'John Wick' filmmaker Chad Stahelski producing the upcoming project.

'John Wick' lead Keanu Reeves will executive produce the film with James Myers overseeing for Lionsgate. The latest 'John Wick' film which hit big screens on May 17 this year, minted USD 323 million globally and the studio is already working on the fourth instalment which is scheduled to open on May 21, 2021.

The first film in the franchise debuted in October 2014 and grossed USD 88 million worldwide.

Some of Wiseman's other work credits include the 'Underworld' films, 'Total Recall' among others. (ANI)

