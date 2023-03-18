'John Wick' star Lance Reddick passes away at 60

Los Angeles [US], March 18 (ANI): Actor Lance Reddick, best known for featuring in 'The Wire' and 'John Wick', is no more.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his representative, Mia Hansen. Hansen informed that Reddick passed away suddenly on Friday morning "from natural causes," CNN reported.

Reddick, 60, began his career in the '90s, with credits in shows like "New York Undercover" and "The West Wing."

He began earning roles in regional theatre and at 29, he applied-- and was accepted -- to Yale University to study drama, eventually graduating.

In New York, he first auditioned for "The Wire" creator David Simon for his project "The Corner," an HBO miniseries that came two years before Simon's "The Wire."

After learning about the unfortunate news, his 'The Wire' co-star Wendell Pierce paid him an emotional tribute.

"As talented a musician as he was an actor," Pierce wrote. "The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here."

The Wire star Isiah Whitlock Jr. also paid tribute. writing on Twitter, "Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed."

Kirk Acevedo, who starred alongside Reddick on Oz and Fringe tweeted, "You'll be terribly missed." Acevedo also shared the last exchange he had with Reddick after Oz star Granville Adams passed away.

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn also took to Twitter to remember Reddick, describing the late actor as "an incredibly nice guy" and "incredibly talented actor." "This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators," Gunn wrote.

Reddick was also among the SAG-nominated ensemble of Regina King's One Night in Miami and worked on Netflix's Resident Evil series, Comedy Central's Corporate and FX's American Horror Story. (ANI)