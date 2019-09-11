Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp defends Dior's recent ad campaign

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Superstar Johnny Depp Came in defence of Dior after the luxury brand took down its fragrance campaign following allegations of cultural appropriation.
According to Us Weekly, in August Dior faced backlash after it launched a clip of an upcoming advertisement.
In the footage that released on August 30, the actor was seen wandering as a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Canku One Star, and presented a war dance in traditional dress.
People criticised the fashion house because they felt Dior was seeking advantage from an indigenous culture to gain profit.
Commenting on the controversy, Johnny Depp On Monday spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and defended the advertisement.
"A teaser obviously is a very concentrated version of images and there were objections to the teaser of the small film. The film has never been seen," the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star told the publication.
He further said that the clip was made with the intention to celebrate the ancient cultures all around the world and not just in North America.
"I can assure you that no one has any reason to go out to try to exploit. It was a film made out of great respect and with great respect and love for the Native American peoples to bring light to them. They haven't had the greatest amount of help out of the United States government. The idea is as pure as it ever was, so we will come to an agreement so that everyone is happy," he said.
However, the actor hoped that there can be a solution to the matter and this won't be the end of the film.
"It's a pity that people jumped the gun and made these objections. However, their objections are their objections," he continued. (ANI)

