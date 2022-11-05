Johnny Depp no longer dating his lawyer?

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): If reports are to be believed, actor Johnny Depp is no longer dating lawyer Joelle Rich.

Joelle Rich represented Johnny in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018. The update about their separation has been confirmed by People magazine.

Back in September, a source confirmed to the outlet that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and the London lawyer were "dating, but it's not serious."



Rich was on Depp's legal team during his libel case against The Sun, which he lost in November 2020. He sued the U.K. newspaper for calling him a "wife-beater," but the court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and his ex-wife Amber Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Rich was not among his lawyers in this year's defamation case against Heard, 36, which was held in Fairfax County, Virginia.

This isn't Rich's first encounter with internationally renowned figures while working in her field.

According to Page Six, the lawyer, a partner at the firm Schillings, successfully defended Meghan Markle in the Duchess' 2019 case against the Daily Mail over the publishing of a private letter to her estranged father, winning on behalf of her client in 2021. (ANI)

