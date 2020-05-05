'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker Taika Waititi to direct latest 'Star Wars' movie

Washington D.C. [USA], May 5 (ANI): Academy award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi has been officially tasked to co-write and direct a new 'Star Wars' movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Thor: Ragnarok' filmmaker will co-write the script of the latest Star Wars film along with the '1917' writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

The New Zealand based filmmaker won the 2020 Oscar award for 'Jojo Rabbit' in the category of the best-adapted screenplay.

The release date of Waititi's sci-fi film has not been decided yet.

Besides Waititi, Disney has also roped in 'Russian Doll' creator Leslye Headland who will be serving as showrunner for a 'Star Wars' web series which will feature on the online video streaming platform Disney Plus. (ANI)

