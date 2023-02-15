Joker 2: Lady Gaga stuns in first picture as Harley Quinn, fans predict 'oscar coming'

Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): Lady Gaga sets social media on fire as her first look from 'Joker: Folie a Deux' tickled fans' curiosity across the globe.

Director Todd Phillips has shared a new look from "Joker: Folie a Deux," depicting star Joaquin Phoenix in the arms of Gaga.

"Happy Valentines Day," Phillips wrote in the caption. It's the first time that the makers revealed the look of Gaga from the film. Gaga also shared the image on her own Instagram account, reported Variety.

Fans flooded the comment section of Gaga with their ecstatic comments. Many of them predicted that 'Oscar coming'...



Gaga is reportedly playing a version of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who finds herself smitten with the Joker before taking on his villainous ways. Margot Robbie had previously portrayed Quinn in the "Suicide Squad" films and "Birds of Prey." Kaley Cuoco voices the character on the ongoing HBO Max animated series "Harley Quinn."

Gaga announced that she is going to be a part of "Joker" sequel last August. The film has been described as a musical.

Phillips' original "Joker" was a critical and commercial hit in 2019, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was a major competitor at the year's Academy Awards, earning 11 nominations. Phoenix won his oscar for best actor and Hildur Gudnadottir for best original score for 'Joker'.

The dramatic success of "Joker" quickly spurred speculation regarding a sequel. Although the landscape of DC media has shifted in the years since the original film, Phillips' project has remained largely untouched by the newly formed DC Studios and its co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The "Joker" sequel will not play a role in the narrative continuity of other upcoming DC films, reported Variety.

Warner Bros. will release "Joker: Folie a Deux" in theatres on October 9, 2024 -- five years to the day after the release of the first film. (ANI)

