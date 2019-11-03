'Joker' hits yet another milestone; crosses USD 900 million collection worldwide

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): After standing on top at the box office late last month, Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' continued its winning streak by crossing USD 900 million in worldwide ticket sales on Saturday.

The Todd Phillips directorial is proving to a massive hit and the flick is now assured of generating profits amounting USD 500 million or more for Warner Bros and partners Village Roadshow and Bron Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not only this, but the dark supervillain movie has broken a number of records including crossing Deadpool's collection -- USD 783 million -- to emerge as the top-grossing R-rated title of all time.

Moreover, box office analysts predict that the film is set to cross USD 950 million or more by the end of its theatrical run.

As per collections recorded till Friday, 'Joker' stood at USD 289.5 million in the domestic market while the foreign tally on Thursday was USD 602.3 million.

Meanwhile, in its run in India, the Phoenix starrer crossed Rs 50 crore mark almost a fortnight after its release.

The film offers a new take on the origin story of the rise of Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness.

While Phoenix has received rave reviews for his portrayal of the iconic Batman villain, the film has been facing flak amid fears that it could trigger violence.

Apart from Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham. (ANI)

