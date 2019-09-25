Poster of 'Joker', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Joker', Image courtesy: Instagram

'Joker' is coming to India earlier than expected!

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Why so serious? Cheer up! 'Joker' will be releasing in India two days earlier than expected!
Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker', which was scheduled to release on October 4, is now arriving on October 2 in India.
'Joker' features Phoenix as Batman's archenemy. Warner Bros. India shared the news on its official Twitter handle.
"Joker Movie will now release in India on Wednesday, October 2nd, two days ahead of its initial scheduled release," the tweet read.

The new release date makes sense considering it's a national holiday in India, which is why Indian films are also releasing two days early that week, including the Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer action thriller 'War' and the Telugu action epic 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.
Directed by Todd Phillips 'Joker' features a new take on the comic book character's origin story, and follows an aspiring stand-up comedian called Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) whose mental health issues escalate, ultimately leading him to a life of criminality, reported Variety.
Apart from Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.
The upcoming flick is a part of the DC Comics universe but will serve as an independent origin story and will not feature any appearances by Batman and other caped crusaders.
The film is getting early Oscar buzz after winning the Golden Lion, the Venice International Film Festival's top award. Earlier this month, 'Joker' received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere for the origin story that the makers mapped out for Batman's arch-villain - Joker.
Apart from 'Joker', Warner Bros. has many other films in the pipeline including Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey', the sequel Wonder Woman 1984, Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman', James Gunn-helmed reboot 'The Suicide Squad' and the Jason Momoa-led 'Aquaman 2'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:29 IST

Jenna Dewan shows off baby bump after announcing pregnancy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Jenna Dewan is thrilled to become a mother again and is sharing her excitement with her fans through social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:47 IST

Move over 'Fleabag'! Phoebe Waller-Bridge to come out with new content

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge might soon treat her fans with some new content!

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:47 IST

Warner Bros. breaks silence on 'Joker' controversy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Warner Bros. has weighed in on the controversy surrounding 'Joker'. The studio issued a statement in the wake of families of Aurora shooting victims voicing their concerns about the upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:05 IST

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix broke his silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film 'Joker' saying that viewers are able to differentiate between right and wrong and it's not for a filmmaker to teach 'morality' to the audience.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:37 IST

Paris Fashion Week: Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman make red carpet...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Paris will always be the city of love! Actors Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz just made their official red carpet debut as husband and wife during the Paris Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:38 IST

Families of Aurora shooting victims voice concern about 'Joker'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Family members of the victims of the 2012 mass shooting, which took place at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, have written a letter to Warner Bros. voicing their concern over the studio's upcoming film 'Joker'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:42 IST

Brad Pitt reflects on Angelina Jolie split, says 'had to...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Brad Pitt recently opened up about how his split from Angelina Jolie has impacted his character in the making of his new emotional space film 'Ad Astra'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:23 IST

Anupam Kher attends Gandhi@150 event at UN

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is in New York for some time now attended the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' programme at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:39 IST

Ranveer Singh shares childhood picture, wins hearts

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): Ranveer Singh who recently took home IIFA's best actor trophy unveiled his naughty side on Wednesday with a throwback picture.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:10 IST

Jenna Dewan expecting first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actress Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her first child with actor Steve Kazee.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:52 IST

Hailey Bieber shows support to Selena Gomez

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Putting rumoured tensions between her and Selena Gomez behind, Hailey Bieber showed support to singer and her best friends.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:28 IST

Jessica Simpson sheds 100 pounds post pregnancy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Singer-actor Jessica Simpson has dropped incredible 100 pounds nearly six months after giving birth to her third child.

Read More
iocl