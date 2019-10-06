Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
'Joker' smashes box office record, mints USD 93.5 million over weekend

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:32 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): The Warner Bros latest film 'Joker' has smashed all the box office records and minted USD 93.5 million over the weekend and now stands as the biggest October launch of all time.
According to Variety, the film which garnered controversy for portraying violence scored USD 93.5 million over the weekend. The ticket sale surpassed the benchmark previously set by Sony's superhero tentpole 'Venom' which earned USD 80 million.
'Joker' directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, had been the subject of scrutiny in the weeks leading up to its release over fears that the disturbing origin story of Batman's infamous foe could inspire violence, reported Variety.
The film which won rave reviews has inspired waves of headlines over apprehensions that its depiction of a mentally ill assassin could incite violence, prompting movie theatres across the country to take extra security precautions.
However, the criticism the film received does not seem to have deterred moviegoers.
'Joker' co-starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy takes an unconventional approach on the superhero genre. The film revolves around Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), an aspiring stand-up comedian who sinks into madness as his life and career begin to spiral.
In a surprise victory, the film took home the top prize at this year's Venice Film Festival, with critics lauding Phoenix's borderline unsettling take on Batman's arch-nemesis. (ANI)

