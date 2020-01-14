'Joker' tops Oscar nominations list

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): After grabbing this year's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award, Todd Phillips's 'Joker' ruled the Oscar nominations list for the 92nd Academy Awards with a sweeping 11 nominations.

The nominations that the epic film drew to its name include one in best film category where it will be seen competing with eight other films including Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' which stole the best film award from 'Joker' in the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Besides nomination in the best film category, other nominations include the best male actor, best direction, best adapted screenplay, and best cinematography.

The lead actor of the film, Joaquin Phoenix has already received the prestigious Golden Globe Award and Critics' Choice Award for his lead character in the film, this year.

Phoenix will be seen locking horns with actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Pryce who have been nominated for their films, 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', 'Marriage Story', 'Pain And Glory', and 'The Two Popes' respectively.

'Joker' is the fourth DC comic title to cross 1 billion USD, after Aquaman (USD 1.15 billion), The Dark Knight Rises (USD 1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight (USD 1.005 billion).

Phillips-directorial offers a new take on the original story of the rise of Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, Joker, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness.(ANI)

