'Joker' wins Golden Frog Award at Camerimage Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' doesn't seem to stop even after hitting a number of milestones! Now, the film has bagged the Golden Frog Award for its cinematography at the EnergaCamerimage Festival in Torun, Poland, on Saturday.

"Joker" cinematographer Lawrence Sher took the top prize and spoke out about the original plan for "Joker," which was to shoot on 70mm.

Additionally, the feature also won the Audience Award at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After breaking so many records at the box office and winning a Golden Lion award at this year's Venice Film Festival, the Todd Phillips-directorial has added yet another feather to its cap!

Following 'Joker' in the list was the Netflix film 'The Two Popes' lensed by Uruguayan DP Cesar Charlone, that took home this year's Silver Frog Award.

This year's main competition lineup also included Martin Scorsese's recent release 'The Irishman', racing drama 'Ford v. Ferrari'; Edward Norton's noir thriller 'Motherless Brooklyn' and indie drama 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'.

'Joker's big win came a day after it was reported that the film is all set to enter the billion-dollar club as it's total collection stood at USD 999.1 million.

Now, Joker is the fourth DC comic title to cross 1 billion USD, after Aquaman (USD 1.15 billion), The Dark Knight Rises (USD 1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight (USD 1.005 billion).

Phillips-directorial offers a new take on the origin story of the rise of Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, Joker, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness. (ANI)

