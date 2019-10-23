Jon Favreau
Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau addresses Martin Scorsese's Marvel remark: Free to express opinion

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Filmmaker Jon Favreau, who is known for helming Marvel's 'Iron Man' and its sequel, believes that Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola are free to criticize superhero movies as 'they have earned the right'.
Favreau himself is associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the director of some its films but he isn't critical of Scorsese who likened Marvel films to "theme park" calling them "not cinema".
"These two guys are my heroes, and they have earned the right to express their opinions," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Favreau as saying on CNBC.
"I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing if they didn't carve the way. They served as a source of inspiration, you can go all the way back to Swingers," he continued.
He pressed that the filmmakers are free to "express whatever opinion they like."
This comes after Scorsese drew flak for his remarks on Marvel films when he called them "not cinema" at a press conference at BFI London Film Festival, following which 'The Godfather' director Coppola agreed to his comments.
"Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is," Coppola had said.
"When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he's right," the filmmaker added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:53 IST

Vin Diesel reveals new member of 'Fast and Furious 9' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Seems like it is raining surprises on the sets of 'Fast and Furious 9'! A day after Latin singer Ozuna joined the cast of the film; Vin Diesel introduced yet another addition - rapper Cardi B.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:11 IST

Deepika Padukone keeps meme game strong; this time becomes...

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): Be it showing love, cracking a joke or sharing memes, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is totally up for it! And this time her Instagram story is proof!

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:20 IST

Britney Spears flaunts her gymnastics skills with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Britney Spears who is known to flaunt her toned body recently showed off her gymnastic skills which left her fans awestruck.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:54 IST

Kanye West surprises wife Kim Kardashian with a beautiful birthday gift

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Kanye West recently proved that he is a doting husband after he presented his wife Kim Kardashian a lavish gift.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:35 IST

Here's why Kate Middleton, Prince William welcomed Camila Cabello

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): On returning from their five-day Royal tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted some inspirational teenagers at their Kensington Palace home.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:32 IST

Justin Bieber's recent post for wife Hailey is taking the...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): It seems that pop-icon Justin Bieber cannot stop gushing over his wife Haily Baldwin and his recent post is a proof of the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:08 IST

Here's why Prince William, Charles are concerned about Prince...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): It seems that Prince Charles and Prince William are really afraid after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's battle with the press recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:47 IST

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding dress was stored in hotel room before wedding

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Lawrence did not take things lightly when it came to her designer wedding dress.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:29 IST

Cody Simpson opens up about his feelings over Miley Cyrus...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Rapper Cody Simpson who is currently dating pop-icon Miley Cyrus, recently opened up about how he felt about the singer's romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:37 IST

Here's what Anupam Kher has to say about his 'landmark project'

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): For veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose film career spans 35 years, his upcoming flick 'Hotel Mumbai' has given him one of life's biggest learning, to value humanity above all.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:29 IST

Trailer of Kesha's new album 'High Road' out!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Kesha, the 'Rainbow' singer released the trailer of her new studio album 'High Road ' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:42 IST

B-town celebs pour in birthday wishes for Parineeti Chopra

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): As Parineeti Chopra ringed in her 30th birthday on Tuesday, scores of celebrities stormed the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

Read More
iocl