Filmmaker Jon Favreau
Jon Favreau hopes 'Spider-Man' will remain in Marvel Cinematic Universe

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:01 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): After Sony and Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent split, filmmaker Jon Favreau is "optimistic" that there won't be any wrench between Happy and Aunt May's relationship.
"You never know what's going to happen. I'm holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn't the final chapter of the story between those characters," Favreau told Variety's Angelique Jackson at Disney's biennial D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.
On Wednesday, the company which holds the licensing rights to Spider-Man announced that Sony will not part their ways with Disney and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige on the superhero movies.
Before the split, the studio released the hit cult flicks 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and this year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' under the partnership, and lent the character to Marvel's 'Captain America: Civil War,' 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame.'
Unless Sony and Disney can restore the relationship, Spider-Man will no longer be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (ANI)

