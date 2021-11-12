Jon M. Chu dons director's hat for 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!' animated film

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): Filmmaker Jon M. Chu has been roped in to direct the upcoming animated film adaptation of 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!' for Warner Animation Group and Dr Seuss Enterprises.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project is based on Dr Seuss' final book, 'Oh, The Places You'll Go!'. It will be an animated musical that follows a young adventurer amid the peaks and valleys of life.

The upcoming film is set to debut in 2027 and will bring the iconic story and characters of Dr Seuss' beloved book to the big screen and marks Bad Robot Productions' first foray into feature animation.



J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella will be producing the project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in 2018, Warner Animation Group and Dr Seuss Enterprises struck a deal to make new animated movies based on the stories of Theodor Seuss Geisel.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring one of the most beloved Dr Seuss books to life for so many generations of Seuss fans. The pairing of this classic title, with the creative excellence of Jon Chu and Bad Robot defines what we at WB try to achieve; marry great branded entertainment with singular creative talent," Courtenay Valenti, president, production and development at Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement.

'Oh, The Places You'll Go!' is part of a growing slate of animated projects Warner Animation Group and Dr Seuss Enterprises are developing, which also includes a new film adaption of 'The Cat in the Hat', as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

