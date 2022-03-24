Jon Stewart shows support for Pete Davidson amid comedian's ongoing drama with Kanye West

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): American comedian and actor Jon Stewart has shown his support for Pete Davidson amid the ongoing drama with Kanye West.

According to People magazine, during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, Stewart opened up about the 28-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' comedian and how he has handled the feud with West, which unfolded after the rapper's split from Kim Kardashian.

"I know Pete real well. He's just a kid trying to live his life. [He's] one of my favourite people. He's just a smart, funny, kid, trying to live his life," Stewart, said on Tuesday's episode.



He added, "I think he's doing as best you can in that situation when you're dealing with something that's so explosive and loaded, with all kinds of other things. I just love that kid."

As per People magazine, Stewart also revealed that he has developed a "very paternal instinct" when it comes to Davidson and their friendship.

Kardashian had filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She and the 'Donda' rapper share four children: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. (ANI)

