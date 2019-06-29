Jon Watts and Gwyneth Paltrow
Jon Watts and Gwyneth Paltrow

Jon Watts reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): After actor Tom Holland, director Jon Watts too reacted to actor Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting that she was a part of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
The film's director told Entertainment Weekly at this week's world premiere of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which is also helmed by him, that he had no hard feelings over the hilarious clip, in which Paltrow absolutely refused to accept her co-star Jon Favreau's assertions that they had a scene together in the film.
"I totally get it. When we shot that scene it happened so quickly that I was not surprised that she just thought that was Avengers," Watts said, adding, "because she doesn't really even see Tom Holland [Spider-Man] in the scene, he's gone by the time she steps in. So she shows up and does the scene with Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr., she's going to think that's the Avengers."
"I thought it was so hilarious," he added.
The moment, which went viral, was captured as a part of Favreau's new Netflix cooking show with celebrity chef Roy Choi, 'The Chef Show'.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which follows Holland's character Peter Parker as he battles new menaces on a school trip, is the first Marvel movie to follow 'Avengers: Endgame', and is the last in the planned Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Watts stated that he felt pressured with 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' coming after that box office behemoth, but he said that he channelled that into the film.
"I saw it as an opportunity. So many crazy things happened in Endgame and there's so many unanswered questions. I thought this was an opportunity to not only answer those questions but to show the world what the MCU might look like moving forward," he explained.
Holland and Favreau reprise their roles in the upcoming movie, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Jacob Batalon. It hits the theatres on July 2. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:07 IST

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's 'Mental Hai Kya' renamed as...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): The title of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's next outing 'Mental Hai Kya' has been changed to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:00 IST

How love sparked between newly-weds David Foster, Katharine McPhee

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Canadian singer David Foster who recently got hitched with Katharine McPhee knew ever since the beginning that there is something really special about his partner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:33 IST

Kajol shares pictures from family vacay

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Taking time out from their busy schedule, Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol along with children Nysa and Yug have headed for a family vacation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:50 IST

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner host rehearsal dinner

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner showed up to their rehearsal dinner donning matching bright red coloured outfits, while their dinner guests were asked to turn up in white.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:41 IST

Sachin gives driving lessons to SRK, actor responds in a hilarious tweet

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty replies and eccentric sense of humour, had the most priceless response to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who gave the actor an important driving lesson.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:34 IST

Shraddha Kapoor all praises for team 'Saaho' as she wraps up shooting

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor, who recently finished shooting for 'Saaho', cannot stop praising the film's crew for the lovely journey they shared as part of the project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:56 IST

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman kick off wedding celebrations with...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Zoe Kravitz's 'Big Little Lies' co-stars and other celebrity friends gathered on Friday evening to celebrate her upcoming wedding to actor Karl Glusman, which will take place this weekend in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:07 IST

Kourtney Kardashian back on keto diet this summer, says want to...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian is ready to get back on track for the summer! The reality TV star wants to look and feel her best for the season.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:06 IST

Actor-lyricist Edward Gallardo dies at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Edward Gallardo, actor-lyricist-playwright died at the age of 70.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:40 IST

'Article 15': Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens to good response

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer crime drama 'Article 15', which hit cinema theatres on Friday seems to have opened on a good note at the Box Office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, with threats from some fringe outfits, it managed to rake in an estimated R 5.02

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:24 IST

Trailer of 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on this date

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Jabariya Jodi', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:11 IST

Sylvester Stallone reveals his 'secret life'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone just revealed what his 'secret life' is like!

Read More
iocl