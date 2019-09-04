Jonah Hill and girlfriend Gianna Santos are engaged now

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actor Jonah Hill is engaged to his girlfriend Gianna Santos after dating for a year.

Friends of the actor have been buzzing about the happy news and a representative confirmed the engagement on Tuesday, reported Page Six.

Santos is the content manager at beauty startup Violet Grey, according to her LinkedIn profile, and was previously head stylist and producer at hip fashion brand KITH.

The couple was recently photographed in Manhattan on Monday, heading out of the Crosby Street Hotel to breakfast at The Smile. (Though photos of the smiling duo walking in the rain didn't seem to show Santos wearing a ring.)

Hill just plunked down USD 6.77 million for a 3,100-square-foot home in Santa Monica, California, reported.

Before his engagement to Santos, the actor star dated artist Erin Galpern. Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship in February 2018.

Hill parted ways from his longtime girlfriend Jordan Klein in October 2011. He also dated Dustin Hoffman's daughter, Ali for a few months before calling it quits in September 2012. He has also been linked to actress Isabelle McNally and dietician Brooke Glazer. (ANI)

