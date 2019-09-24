Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill in talks for villain role in 'The Batman'

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:00 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Jonah Hill is in early talks to play one of the Dark Knight's iconic villains in Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial 'The Batman'.
The film, which stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, may find one of its villains in Hill, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Pattinson is headlining the latest movie based on the popular DC Comics character, with actor Jeffrey Wright in talks to play Batman ally Commissioner Gordon.
The movie is being described as having a grounded take on Batman and will feature many of his villains.
The talks with Hill are at an early stage, not because of deal making but because the two sides can't decide which character the actor will play, according to sources. The Penguin and the Riddler are the two characters that are being considered for the actor.
It is unclear whether the two sides will be able to find common ground, as per sources.
Hill, over the last several years, has become very choosy about the kind of projects he takes up. The actor has gone from starring as a comedy sidekick to a two-time Oscar nominee who has co-starred with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and has worked with notable filmmakers.
His last major movies include Todd Phillips' 'War Dogs' and Gus Van Sant's 'Don't Worry He Won't Get Far on Foot'. He also starred with Emma Stone on Cary Fukunaga's Netflix series 'Maniac'.
Meanwhile, Wright was most recently seen in WB's 'The Goldfinch' and stars in HBO's 'Westworld'.
Ben Affleck was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016's 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League'.
The first in the trilogy, 'The Batman', starring Pattinson is expected to be released in June 2021. Pattinson will be next seen in movies 'The Lighthouse' and Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', which is set to premiere in 2020. (ANI)

