Jonas Brothers virtually reunite for Christmas Eve Xbox Tradition

Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): American Pop rock band the 'Jonas Brothers' reunited virtually to play Xbox along with their younger brother Franklin "Frankie" Jonas and keep their Christmas eve tradition alive.

According to People Magazine, Joe Jonas captured their sweet reunion on his Instagram Story.

In the snap, Nick could be seen giving a peace sign from his remote location, as did Kevin, who sat beside their younger brother Frankie smiling at the camera. The "Gotta Find You" singer also added Santa hat filters on top of all three of his brothers' heads. Joe captioned the post, "Christmas Eve Eve Xbox Tradition."



The Jonas Brothers had kicked off their Christmas celebrations and released their festive new song "I Need You Christmas," in October.

The trio Kevin, Joe, and Nick, on the day of the song's debut, had shared a collection of nostalgic holiday photos of them on the band's Instagram handle. As per People Magazine, the collection had included snaps of their younger brother Frankie, their parents, Kevin's wife Danielle, and their two children Alena, 6, and Valentina, 4.

While Kevin, Nick and Joe are busy being happy husbands and a successful band (Kevin is married to Danielle, Joe is married to Sophie Turner and Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra), the youngest of the Jonas brothers, Frankie has found a niche of his own on TikTok. (ANI)

