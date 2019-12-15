Jonathan Entwistle all set to direct Power Rangers' reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 14 (ANI): English director Jonathan Entwistle is set to direct Power Rangers' reboot under the banner of Paramount pictures.

Best known for his Netflix series -- The End of the F***ing World -- filmmaker Entwistle is in early negotiations to direct a new feature project that would reboot the title, reported 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Initially called 'The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' the 'Power Rangers' was a '90s TV series. It was a global marketing franchise that used footage from a Japanese children's show.

The franchise involved a group of kids, who wore a coordinated outfit and matching helmet and become superheroes. A very famous show in the 2000s, it first aired on Fox Kids and later on Disney-owned channels. A movie was also released in 1995.

Entertainment company Lionsgate rebooted the title feature two years back, but the movie grossed only USD 142 million worldwide on a budget of around 100 million USD, and plans for a series of films were scrapped.

The story of the now reboot is said to involve a time-travel element that brings the kids to the 1990s, where they have to find a way to get back to their present.

Patrick Burleigh, who wrote the upcoming 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway', is penning the script. Hasbro is producing the feature via its film arm, Allspark Pictures. (ANI)

