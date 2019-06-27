Jonathan Kadin to produce Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

Washington D.C [USA], June 27 (ANI): Producer Jonathan Kadin first independent project after leaving Sony will be the Camila Cabello starrer 'Cinderella.'

Jonathan who was behind films like '21 Jump Street,' 'Superbad,' and Step Brothers' will be working with Film producer Leo Pearlman for Camila's upcoming album.

After 'Cinderella' the veteran will be working on David Guggenheim's untitled action-thriller, which he will produce with Adam Kolbrenner and on 'Skyward' which is an adaptation of a comic book.

He also expressed his gratefulness on working with some talented people in his career in Sony.

"After almost 20 years, it's bittersweet to leave my colleagues in the iconic Thalberg building and this historic lot. I've worked with many incredible people, excellent mentors and talented filmmakers, all of whom have prepared me for this next step in my career. I'm particularly grateful to have worked with both Tom [Rothman] and Sanford [Panitch]. Their passion for movies is infectious. I love making movies and have always wanted to dive deeper into the process and ultimately be a producer," Jonathan, said in a statement.

"Everyone who has worked with Jonathan Kadin knows how committed and fiercely loyal he is to his projects; these are also the things that make great producers. Jonathan has been thinking about making this transition for quite some time, and we're all thrilled to work with him as he transitions to being a producer," added Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch. (ANI)

