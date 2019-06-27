Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

Jonathan Kadin to produce Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:53 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 27 (ANI): Producer Jonathan Kadin first independent project after leaving Sony will be the Camila Cabello starrer 'Cinderella.'
Jonathan who was behind films like '21 Jump Street,' 'Superbad,' and Step Brothers' will be working with Film producer Leo Pearlman for Camila's upcoming album.
After 'Cinderella' the veteran will be working on David Guggenheim's untitled action-thriller, which he will produce with Adam Kolbrenner and on 'Skyward' which is an adaptation of a comic book.
He also expressed his gratefulness on working with some talented people in his career in Sony.
"After almost 20 years, it's bittersweet to leave my colleagues in the iconic Thalberg building and this historic lot. I've worked with many incredible people, excellent mentors and talented filmmakers, all of whom have prepared me for this next step in my career. I'm particularly grateful to have worked with both Tom [Rothman] and Sanford [Panitch]. Their passion for movies is infectious. I love making movies and have always wanted to dive deeper into the process and ultimately be a producer," Jonathan, said in a statement.
"Everyone who has worked with Jonathan Kadin knows how committed and fiercely loyal he is to his projects; these are also the things that make great producers. Jonathan has been thinking about making this transition for quite some time, and we're all thrilled to work with him as he transitions to being a producer," added Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:19 IST

Sanjay Dutt shares a video for #DrugFreeIndia

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt's struggle with drug addiction is not a hidden reality. From fighting the addiction to emerging victorious, the actor has been open about it all.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:15 IST

'Bharat' crosses 200 Cr mark, director Ali Abbas Zafar expresses...

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is ringing in the success of his Salman Khan starrer period drama 'Bharat', said he enjoys making "paisa vasool" films.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:54 IST

Britney Spears' father sues blogger for false allegations

Washington D.C [USA], June 27 (ANI): Britney Spears who has been going through a lot of personal turmoil recently is now caught up in another controversy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:01 IST

Here's what 'scared the crap out of' 'Annabelle' actor Madison Iseman

Washington D.C [USA], June 27 (ANI): Madison Iseman, who is all set to feature in 'Annabelle Comes Home' revealed there were moments during the shoot that left the cast and crew of horror film terrified.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:51 IST

Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aryan to star in Dostana sequel

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): 'Dostana2' has finally entered the pipeline with Karan Johar announcing the lead cast of the film. The second installment of the 2008 comedy-drama will star Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a "suitable boy", whose name is yet to be revealed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 00:38 IST

Malaika's birthday post for Arjun is all about 'love'

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): A bit tad late for the occasion of Arjun Kapoor's birthday but Malaika Arora made it up with her latest post.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:51 IST

'Game of Thrones' reunion sneak peek is the cutest thing you...

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): After a remarkable eight-year-long journey, the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' left behind an undeniable legacy. From months of anticipation and excitement to being shocked and sad with unexpected deaths, the show gave its fans a world full of emoti

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:42 IST

Here's how Prince William would react if his kids were gay

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Prince William said that it would be "absolutely fine" by him if any of his three children came out as gay or lesbian.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:15 IST

Music video of Cardi B' s latest single 'Press' out now

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): American pop star Cardi B just dropped in the fiery music video of her latest song 'Press' on YouTube.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:53 IST

Alex Rodriguez changes 2019 Met Gala story after Kylie Jenner claps back

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Baseball star Alex Rodriguez is clarifying the remarks he made in an interview about his conversation with reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:51 IST

Kevin Hunter Jr pleads not guilty to assaulting father Wendy Williams

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams's son Kevin Hunter Jr has pleaded not guilty in the case in which was accused of having assaulted his father Kevin Hunter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:21 IST

Kate Middleton's brother James opens up about his battle with depression

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's younger brother James recently opened up about his battle with mental health.

Read More
iocl