Jonathan Majors reveals he consumed 6,000+ calories per day for 4 months for 'Magazine Dreams'

Utah [US], January 22 (ANI): If there's one performance at Sundance that everyone is talking about, it's Jonathan Majors' in 'Magazine Dreams!'

Majors appears in the film as a bodybuilder and while speaking to Variety at the film festival he revealed that he consumed more than 6,000 calories every day to transform for his role in the film!

"I'm 6 feet tall. I'm 202 pounds," Majors told Variety.

"In order to sustain that and to grow that you have to eat as much protein that you weigh. I ate 6,100 calories a day for about four months. That included the pre-work and the post-work of 'Creed III'," he added.

"The normal bodybuilder works out two times a day," he added.

"I'm playing Killian Maddox... Playing him you don't fuck around. What ended up happening is I would train two hours, two times a day for the movie and a third time after wrap. Meanwhile, you eat six times a day. Lots of chicken. Lots of elk. That's just for me. I like it," Majors told Variety.

His film 'Magazine Dreams' was recently screened at Sundance however the jurors walked out of the screening because the festival failed to provide adequate captioning for hearing-impaired audience members, including juror Marlee Matlin.



According to Variety, members of the dramatic jury, including Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman, and Matlin, decided to leave the film as it began because a caption device provided to Matlin did not work. While the device was repaired several hours later, it highlighted a larger issue that has been playing out behind the scenes regarding the festival's ability to make films accessible to all viewers. The festival said the jurors intend to screen the film as a group before Sundance ends.

Variety further reported that the jury had repeatedly expressed concerns to Sundance and filmmakers that films screening at this year's festival should include open captions.

Films are captioned in multiple languages on the screen at other international festivals, such as Cannes and Venice. This year's Sundance application asked attendees if they needed access to captioning, as per Variety.

Multiple sources told Variety that several filmmakers have declined the request to provide open captions onscreen, citing the costs and time involved in making a new print.

According to the sources, some buyers even suggested that including captions onscreen could harm the film's asking price on the market as it seeks distribution.

During the 'Magazine Dreams' controversy, the jury sent a signed letter to festival filmmakers asking them to screen "open caption DCP" prints.

Responding to the incident, Sundance CEO Joana Vicente said in a statement, "Our goal is to make all experiences (in person and online) as accessible as possible for all participants. Our accessibility efforts are, admittedly, always evolving and feedback helps drive it forward for the community as a whole."

The Sundance Film Festival began on January 19 in Utah. (ANI)

