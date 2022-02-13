Jordan Peele's 'Nope' trailer unveils Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer in an ominous thriller

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Universal Pictures has dropped the first trailer for 'Nope', the upcoming third feature film from the acclaimed director behind 'Get Out' and 'Us' -- Jordan Peele.

As per Variety, similar to when 'Us' was first announced, the plot of 'Nope' has been largely kept under wraps up to this point.

When the project was revealed in February 2021, the only information that was known was that Daniel Kaluuya, who received an Oscar nomination for his lead performance in 'Get Out,' would reunite with Peele, and that Keke Palmer had been cast in a key role. Since then, new information has trickled out, with Steven Yeun joining the cast a month later, and Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott later rounding out the ensemble.

Peele also unveiled the first official poster for the film, which depicts an ominous cloud hanging over what appears to be a carnival, with a kite streamer trailing underneath.

Now, the first official trailer finally provides some details on the film.



In the two-minute-long trailer, Kaluuya and Palmer's characters run a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, Steven Yeun looks to be a rodeo ringleader of sorts with an ominous cloud hanging over the landscape.



'What's a bad miracle? We got a word for that?' Kaluuya's character intones.

Peele's first two films, 'Get Out' and 'Us,' were both highly acclaimed for their exploration of social issues, like racism and systemic inequality, through the horror genre.

For 'Get Out,' Peele received the Oscar for best original screenplay, and nominations for best picture and best director. Since the release of 'Us' in 2019, Peele has produced numerous projects through his Monkeypaw Productions banner, including 'Lovecraft Country' on HBO in 2020 and Nia DaCosta's 'Candyman' last year.

Peele serves as writer, producer and director on 'Nope'. Ian Cooper also produces and Robert Graf serves as the executive producer.

'Nope' is set to hit theatres on July 22, 2022. (ANI)

