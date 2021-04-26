Jordyn Woods's rep denies 'development of peace' with Kris Jenner

Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): American model Jordyn Woods recently received a special package with bouquet and handwritten note signed by Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen. However, Woods's momager has denied all the speculations of 'peace' made by fans, stating that the offering was just a 'PR stuff'.

Woods' last month's Instagram stories came as a bolt from the blue for all the fans as she posted a series of pictures and videos showing off a gift box that was sent by Kris and Chrissy's 'Safely' brand to her. She even tagged both the beauty moguls in her story while showing off a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note signed by them.

Social media users, who are well aware of the bitter controversy between Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner family, started speculating it as a sign of the development of 'peace' between them. But, Elizabeth Woods, the 23-year-old model's momager denied all the speculation to TMZ.



"There is nothing to read into the gift because it was sent by Kris and Chrissy Teigen's PR team for their Safely cleaning products. It is not a peace offering in any way, shape or form," she told.

The running theory fans started spinning was perhaps Kris and Jordyn were cool once again and had gotten past what happened in February 2019.

Reports surfaced that Woods, then Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, had hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's child True. The cheating scandal drove a wedge between Woods and the famous family, effectively ending her friendship with Jenner. (ANI)

