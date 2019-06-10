Joseph Baena, image courtesy, Instagram
Joseph Baena, image courtesy, Instagram

Joseph Baena skips Katherine Schwarzenegger-Chris Pratt wedding, spotted at gym

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:20 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Scores of well-wishers of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger joined them as they tied the knot. However, Schwarzenegger's half brother Joseph Baena was nowhere to be seen.
According to Fox News, Baena, who is Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child, was at the gym during the wedding.
The 21-year-old later attended the 'Vintage Hollywood 2019' party in Los Angeles while his 29-year-old half-sister partied with her new husband and close friends.
Katherine was previously trolled by her fans when she excluded her half brother from a National Siblings Day post on Instagram.
The aspiring bodybuilder, who is Arnold's son with former housekeeper Mildred Baena, was born in 1997, but Arnold didn't inform then-wife Maria Shriver of his paternity until 2011.
Katherine and Chris got hitched on Saturday at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., and the newly-married couple shared the first from their marriage on Sunday.
The couple simultaneously posted pictures on their respective Instagram accounts, in which Katherine can be seen walking hand-in-hand in a white wedding gown while Chris looked dapper in blue formals.
"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed," the duo wrote alongside the pictures. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:48 IST

Celine Dion pays tribute to late husband at final Vegas Residency show

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Celine Dion got emotional while she paid tribute to her late husband Rene Aangelil during her last concert at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:09 IST

First look poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot: Part One' out

New Delhi(India), Jun 10 (ANI): After impressing the fans with his stellar performance in the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky Kaushal is all set to leave you haunted with his upcoming film 'Bhoot: Part One.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Demi Lovato switched to energy drink and water after rehab

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato celebrated Pride Month at a club. Maintaining her hard-earned sobriety post-rehab, the singer partied with energy drink and water.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Steven Spielberg writing horror series that can only be watched at night

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Steven Spielberg is scripting a horror web series that people will only be able to see when their phone knows it is dark outside.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 IST

Nelofar Sheikh becomes first Kashmiri woman to act in International film

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Surrounded by criticism and discouragement, Nelofar Sheikh proved that dreams do come true and became the first Kashmiri woman to be a part of an International film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:26 IST

'Dark Phoenix' has worst opening in X-Men history at U.S. box office

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): Falling short of expectations, Sophie Turner starrer 'Dark Phoenix' failed to catch fire at the box office. The film had the worst opening in the history of X-Men films.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra shares emotional post on Father's death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Six years ago, Priyanka Chopra lost her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer. The actor on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to her father on his death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:30 IST

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share first wedding picture

Washington D.C [USA], June 10 (ANI): After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally got hitched!

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:34 IST

Jenelle Evans shares family video amid custody battle

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Jenelle Evans on Saturday posted a throwback family video on her YouTube page remembering some good old days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:04 IST

Wendy Williams' son no closer to reconciling with father

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): Television host Wendy Williams' husband and TV producer Kevin Hunter is no closer to reconciling with their son Kevin Hunter Jr after the scuffle between the two.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:00 IST

Wishes pour in from family on Kanye West's 42nd birthday

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): As Kanye West turns 42, wishes poured in from his family members who flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday boy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:20 IST

Ashley Tisdale demands apology from Kevin Smith for damaging her car

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor Ashley Tisdale demanded an apology from American screenwriter and filmmaker Kevin Smith who accidentally damaged her car in a minor collision.

Read More
iocl