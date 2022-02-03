Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloe Grace Moretz join 'White Night' cast

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): Actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloe Grace Moretz are all set to star in Jonestown Massacre Drama 'White Night'.

According to Variety, Levitt will play cult leader Jim Jones and Moretz will portray a member of the Peoples Temple founder's inner circle in 'White Night'.

'White Night' is a psychological thriller directed by Anne Sewitsky and based on Deborah Layton's best-selling memoir 'Seductive Poison.'



The upcoming film is about one of the largest murder-suicides in history. The Jonestown Massacre, as it is more commonly known, resulted in the deaths of more than 900 people, most of them Jones' followers.

They followed the Christian Socialist preacher and faith healer to Guyana, where he worked to establish a remote jungle commune, only to find their dreams of creating a religious paradise devolve into an abusive nightmare.

FilmNation Entertainment will finance the movie and produce it with Archer Gray. William Wheeler wrote the script. FilmNation will launch worldwide sales at EFM.

Filming on 'White Night' will begin this spring. (ANI)

