Joseph Morgan joins 'Titans' for season 4

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): 'The Vampire Diaries' star Joseph Morgan is all set to star in season 4 of HBO Max DC Comics drama 'Titans'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan joins Franka Potente and Lisa Ambalavanar in the sci-fi series.

Morgan will play Sebastian Blood, as known as Brother Blood, who is described as introverted and intelligent with a hidden, darker nature in the series.



Potente will play May Bennett, as known as Mother Mayhem, who is a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar will play Jinx, a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Apart from the trio, the series also features Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Conor Leslie, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson, among others.

'Titans' was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti. The Warner Bros. TV drama from DC Comics is overseen by showrunner Greg Walker.

A return date for season four has not yet been revealed yet determined. (ANI)

