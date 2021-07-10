Josh Duhamel's first look from crime thriller 'Bandit' unveiled

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): The first look image of American actor Josh Duhamel from the upcoming crime thriller drama 'Bandit' was unveiled on Saturday.

According to Variety, 'Bandit' which is based on the true story of 'The Flying Bandit', who successfully got away with 63 bank and jewellery heists will feature Josh in the lead role. Along with headlining, Josh will also produce the movie.

Josh's project will also feature Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert and Nestor Carbonell in pivotal roles. The movie which Highland Film Group is selling at Cannes is helmed by Allan Ungar. Kraig Wenman wrote the script based on author Robert Knuckle's best-selling novel and journalist Ed Arnold's interviews with Gilbert Galvan Jr., who lived under the name Robert Whiteman when he was dubbed the 'Flying Bandit' in 1987.



'Bandit' tells the story of a career criminal, who escapes from a US prison and crosses the border into Canada, with a new identity.

After he falls in love and gets married, he claims to take a job as a travelling security consultant and his crimes continue. Only when he turns to lifetime gangster Tommy (Mel Gibson) for investment, does his simple career become complicated and he becomes embroiled in the biggest job in Canadian history and at the centre of a special forces cross-country manhunt, as per Variety.

The film is produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Prods., Eric Gozlan of Goldrush Entertainment, and Ryan Donnell Smith of Thomasville Pictures. (ANI)

