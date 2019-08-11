Josh Gad
Josh Gad

Josh Gad says 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' has 'different approach'

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American actor Josh Gad who is lending his voice for the upcoming animated film 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' believes that a sequel should be made only when it can "top the original" while asserting that the film has a "different approach".
"There's no reason to do a sequel unless you're going to try to top the original, and with this, it was immediately clear to me that there was a whole different approach," The Hollywood Reporter quoted him as saying.
The upcoming animated feature is a sequel to the 2016 film 'The Angry Birds Movie'.
Gad continued that the idea of the film was just "ingenious".
"The idea of frenemies uniting, when it was first pitched to me, was just so ingenious, and Thurop [Van Orman] -- our new director -- he just does a masterclass in unbelievable, insane animation that is like golden-age Looney Tunes-style stuff," he said.
The film will follow angry birds and the green pigs coming together to take down a common enemy and Gad said that along with this the movie carries an "amazing message".
"The movie has some amazing messaging in it, not the least of which is overcoming differences with people you disagree with in order to find a common ground, which I think speaks to a lot of issues we're dealing with right now," he said.
Actors Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage are returning to reprise their roles in the film.
Meanwhile, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, Zach Woods and Nicki Minaj have joined the cast for the upcoming film.
'Angry Birds 2' is directed by Thurop Van Orman and John Rice while it is produced by John Cohen and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews.
David Maisel and Catherine Winder are serving as the executive producers on the film.
The film will hit big screens on August 13 (ANI).

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:51 IST

