Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith welcome daughter

Washington D.C. [USA], April 22 (ANI): It's a girl for British model Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson.

According to People magazine, the 33-year-old model and the 41-year-old star have welcomed their first child together, representatives for the couple confirmed.

They told the outlet, "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy."

Before announcing the birth of their daughter, Turner-Smith shortly reflected on her "fantastic voyage" into motherhood, while showing off her baby bump while posing nude.

She recently wrote on Instagram, "A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation. I will never forget how this felt and now won't soon forget how it looked."

In December, People magazine confirmed that Jackson and Turner-Smith had tied the knot after the couple stepped out wearing rings the previous month and appeared to pick up a marriage license in August.

In Los Angeles, in January, the couple first revealed their pregnancy news when they stepped out together as the actress showed off her bump in a form-fitting dress.

On International Women's Day, two months later, Turner-Smith announced that they would be having a daughter. (ANI)

