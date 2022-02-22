Judd Apatow marks 27th anniversary of his first film 'Heavyweights'

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Judd Apatow recently took a trip down memory lane by sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from his first movie, the 1995 Disney cult classic 'Heavyweights'.

According to People magazine, sharing the pictures on his Instagram, he wrote in the caption, "Heavyweights 27th Anniversary was this week. It was my first film, co-written with Steve Brill, and it was a magical experience."

Apatow continued, "We shot at Camp Pinnacle in Hendersonville North Carolina in 1994. When it came out it didn't make any noise but oddly it seems like tons of people have seen it and enjoy it. It's on @disneyplus. This is a series of photos I took then called Angry Judd."

The filmmaker sported an era-appropriate mullet and made an angry face in the snapshots, which featured cast members Paul Feig, Aaron Schwartz, Shaun Weiss and a young Kenan Thompson.



Schwartz, was among several who also celebrated the movie's anniversary in the comment section.

"I don't know what frightens me more. Judds angry face or that it's already been 27 YEARS," wrote Schwartz, who previously appeared in 1992's 'The Mighty Ducks' with Weiss and Thompson, both 43.

The plot of 'Heavyweights' followed Gerry and a group of plus-size kids during a summer at Camp Hope, a weight loss camp where counselors turn the other cheek when campers smuggle in junk food.

However, their summer takes an unexpected turn when fitness mogul Tony Perkis Jr. (Ben Stiller) buys the camp with the intention of whipping the boys into shape, no matter the cost.

As per People magazine, although the family comedy underperformed at the box office, Heavyweights has lived on over the years as a rare Disney cult classic. (ANI)

