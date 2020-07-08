Jude Law in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney's live-action 'Peter Pan and Wendy'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): The 'Sherlock Holmes' actor Jude Law is in talks to play the iconic Disney villain, Captain Hook, in the studio's live-action movie "Peter Pan and Wendy".

According to Variety, director David Lowery is on board to direct the project. Bankrolled by Jim Whitaker, Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks.

Disney's 1953 animated classic is still the most successful adaptation of the J.M. Barrie novel about Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn't age and the children whom he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland.

If the deal closes, 'The Holiday' actor, Law, would follow in the footsteps of Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs, and, most recently, Garrett Hedlund as actors who have played the iconic pirate antagonist in previous retellings of the story.

Though not confirmed, sources to the publication have reported that the movie is going to get a theatrical release is expected and not go the Disney Plus streaming route. (ANI)










